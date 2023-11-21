BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A mysterious and potentially deadly illness is spreading in dogs across the country. According to local veterinarians, it’s only a matter of time before cases pop up in Alabama.

“I am very nervous that when this hits Alabama what it’s going to do,” said Dr. Nicole Martin, a veterinarian with Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic.

Martin said she hasn’t heard of any cases of the unknown illness in Alabama, that veterinarians know of, yet. So far, cases of the illness have been found in a handful of states, such as Oregon, Colorado and New Hampshire. The symptoms include sneezing, coughing, fever, lethargy and decreased appetite.

“Most people are thinking that it is viral because it’s not responding to antibiotics,” Martin said.

The illness can cause dogs to get pneumonia and even die in rare cases. Older dogs or dogs with health issues are most at risk.

“If your dog is coughing, if your dog is showing signs of just a decreased appetite, trouble breathing, any of those things, absolutely bring them in,” Martin said.

A year ago, a severe outbreak of canine influenza swept through Alabama. In response, Martin said their clinic’s boarding facility adopted stricter safety precautions, such as an isolation unit and constant disinfection. She hopes those measures will help curb any future spread of this illness.

She urged all dog owners to stay up-to-date on existing vaccines, especially if your dog is social or boarding for the holidays. If they exhibit any severe respiratory symptoms, keep them away from other dogs, and take them to your vet.

Some dog owners, like Jill Prestridge and her rescue Sweet Pea, are also taking a proactive approach.

“It’s very scary … Even though she likes dogs, I won’t be taking her to dog parks right now,” Prestridge said. “I’m getting all her vaccines today.”