Alabama veteran Noah Galloway honored by Gov. Ivey for having ‘no excuses’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey recently honored Sgt. Noah Galloway, a Purple Heart veteran and Birmingham native, marking Monday as “No Excuses Day” in Alabama.

“Sergeant Galloway developed a No Excuses Charitable Fund to facilitate ongoing outreach and funding to the veterans community and those in need across the state of Alabama particularly focusing on organizations like No Barriers USA, Operation Enduring Warrior and Homes For Our Troops,” Ivey wrote in the proclamation. “No Excuses Day encourages Alabamians to embrace the No Excuses lifestyle by both investing in your community through volunteering and by encouraging fellow Alabamians to adopt a healthy mental and physical lifestyle to promote the well-being of all citizens and veterans throughout the state.”

October 28 marks Galloway’s birthday. Galloway is a double-amputee veteran and motivational speaker who was on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and Fox’s “American Grit.”

“As an Alabama native, I am honored that Governor Ivey has selected my birthday as the date for this acknowledgement,” Galloway said in a written statement. “With the support of incredible family, friends and my children, I took the situation that I was dealt and have been able to give back to the community to encourage personal and communal outreach on the mental and physical well-being my fellow Alabamians.