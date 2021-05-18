Alabama veteran, dad of four honored with mobility-equipped vehicle

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — Wounded Warriors Family Support recently presented Matthew Akin with a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program.

Akin is medically retired from the U.S. Army, where he served on active duty from 2004-14.

Akin was deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan prior to a medical retirement. While there he was severely injured on April 3, 2013 when he stepped on a victim-operated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as he conducted a foot patrol. Akin sustained amputation of his left leg and left hand.

After his discharge, Akin retired to northern Alabama near the Redstone Arsenal and his wife’s hometown to help raise their four young children – Kelsey, Keagan, Kilian and Kamille.

When Akin is not changing diapers or cooking great meals, he spends time golfing and working on home improvement projects with his father. They recently completed a top-down rebuild of a boat; soon, Akin hopes to start his own boat remodeling business.