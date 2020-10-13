Alabama US Attorney Prim Escalona announces initiative to fight domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona of Alabama’s Northern District wants to use the power of Federal Firearm laws to help federal, state and local law enforcement officers battle domestic violence.

The new initiative, “Operation Safe Families,” is a partnership the Department of Justice is forming with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Birmingham Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, One Place Family Justice Center, YWCA, Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, and the Crisis Center.

“Domestic violence tears at the fabric of our communities and affects every demographic of society,” Prim said.

Prim added that the top priority is keeping communities safe by keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.

The U.S. Attorney first revealed the new initiative on the CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin Tuesday morning. She touted the training that goes along with the program and working closely with community groups to stop domestic violence on the front end.

