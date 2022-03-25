MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Mississippi considers becoming Alabama’s third neighboring state without a state income tax, Alabama lawmakers say it likely won’t happen here soon.

“I would love to see it in my lifetime, that we would wake up and do something smart like that,” Rep. Mike Holmes, R-Wetumpka, said.

Holmes says though the state has more revenue now than in the past, the legislature is sticking with the status quo.

“So much momentum of staying in place. They, the bureaucracy, likes the revenue stream where it is, it’s comfortable and safe,” Holmes said.

Holmes has previously supported bills replacing the state income tax with a consumption tax. Those proposals didn’t gain enough traction to pass.

“It’s more fair and I think it would actually be stimulative, having that extra income tax income in our citizens pockets I think would stimulate the economy even more,” Holmes said.

But Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Centre, says lawmakers are taking a careful approach with tax cuts to stay financially stable long-term.

“Obviously, we want to give back to the folks, give back to the taxpayers, but we need to do it in a cautious manner to make sure we’re able to weather an uncertain economic future,” Jones said.

Jones says while there hasn’t been discussion to do away with state income taxes, a bill currently in the legislature would reduce income taxes for some Alabamians.

“It helps working class folks, lower income families and retirees. So the bill would allow for basically the first $6,000 in taxable income for those folks to not be taxed,” Jones said.

So far, nine states don’t have an income tax, including Tennessee and Florida.

Other tax relief bills are still on the table for the legislature, including one to cut the grocery tax. State lawmakers will be back in session Tuesday to consider that and more.