Alabama track and field set for SEC outdoor championships

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WIAT) — The Alabama track and field teams are in College Station, Texas, this week for the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championships set to begin Thursday.

The Alabama women come into the weekend ranked seventh in the latest National Track & Field Rating Index, making them one of five SEC teams in the top 10. The Crimson Tide men are 11th in this week’s index and are one of four SEC teams to figure among the top 12.

“We’re looking forward to a great week here in College Station. We’ve already produced some really special performances, and we want to keep rolling as we hit the championship portion of the season. We need to go out there and take advantage of the opportunities we have and scrap for every point,” said head coach Dan Waters.

The team has two women and two men ranked in the top-three nationally heading into the SEC Championships. Tamara Clark is ranked No. 1 in the women’s 100 meters and No. 2 in the 200 meters. Mercy Chelangat is No. 1 in the women’s 5,000 meters and No. 2 in the 10,000 meters. Robert Dunning is No. 2 in the 110-meter hurdles, while Eliud Kipsang is No. 3 in the men’s 1,500 meters.

“After last year’s outdoor season was canceled, we’re really looking forward to being back on the track in a championship setting and we appreciate everyone along the way at the national, conference and institutional level, who made this weekend a reality,” added Waters.

