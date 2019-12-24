Alabama tornado survivor gets new home

A vehicle is caught under downed trees along Lee Road 11 in Beauregard, Ala., Sunday, March 3, 2019, after a powerful storm system passed through the area. (Kara Coleman Fields/Opelika-Auburn News via AP)

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) An Alabama woman who survived a deadly tornado that blew down most of her home is getting a new place to live thanks to an aid group.


North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse handed Earnestine Reese keys to a rebuilt three-bedroom, two-bath home on Friday.


According to AL.com, the tornado that swept through Lee County in March and killed 23 people took down every wall of Reese’s brick home except a small section near a closet where she had prayed for decades.

A video of Reese afterward thanking God spread online as did the story that her prayer area had survived. 

