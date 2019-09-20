Alabama to pay hefty legal fees over blocked abortion law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Alabama to pay more than $675,000 to lawyers for abortion clinics who successfully challenged the state’s attempt to ban an abortion procedure.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ordered Alabama to pay $675,964 in legal fees. The state is responsible for the legal fees after the 2016 law was struck down as unconstitutional.

The law sought to ban the second-trimester abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation. Abortion clinics filed a lawsuit and a judge ruled the ban unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court in June refused to hear the state’s appeal.

The lawsuit also successfully challenged a law blocking clinics near schools.

The case is separate from an ongoing lawsuit over a 2019 Alabama law that attempts to ban abortion entirely.

