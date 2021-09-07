Alabama to hold recognition ceremony for POW/MIA at state capitol

The official black and white POW-MIA flag unfurled above the VFW Cemetery in South Dakota. (Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A ceremony to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day will be held next weekend at the Alabama State Capitol.

The ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, September 18 at 11 a.m., honors the men and women who endured hardships as prisoners of war or are missing in action and still unaccounted for. The day also pays tribute to the families who struggled with the cost of war.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Richard Landolt, which served as Director of Operations and Cyber at U.S. Africa Command and commander of the Amphibious Force for the 7th fleet in Japan, will serve as the keynote speaker. Landolt also served as Director of International Engagement on the Navy staff of the Pentagon.

The ceremony itself will feature patriotic music, wreath laying, the playing of Taps, and the raising of the POW/MIA flag.

The day’s events are scheduled to begin with a motorcycle ride to the Capitol building at 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony is traditionally held on the third Friday of September, but was moved this year to accommodate and encourage public attendance.