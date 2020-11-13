Alabama Theatre to host benefit concert Sunday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Theatre will host its first live concert in months Sunday night, and the event could help the historic theater survive tough times.

Drew Holcomb will share stories and perform an array of acoustic songs, and all the proceeds will go to the Alabama Theatre and the Lyric Theatre, which have struggled financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This concert is going to give us hopefully a little bit of an opportunity to make some money and help us cover just our basic operating costs,” said Cindy Mullins, venue manager for Alabama Theatre said.

The theater has canceled more than 100 events since the pandemic began, and Mullins expects it to be down $2.5 million by the end of the year. That’s about two-thirds of its operating budget.

Holcomb’s concert won’t recover it all, but the proceeds – which, Mullins says, typically don’t go to the theatre – will provide some relief. And just having a live event is exciting for everyone involved.

“We also just really enjoy having live music here, having guests in the building to enjoy these shows and just really experience the magic that we hope to offer here,” she said. “So all of the staff and volunteers and crew, we just can’t wait.”

No other live, benefit concerts are currently scheduled, but the theatre is hosting its annual holiday movies, and Mullins said they’re already trying to set up future events.

“We’re still working with promoters and musicians to try to get things on the schedule,” she said. “We’re all really hopeful that 2021 will have a little bit more entertainment than 2020 did.”

Tickets remain on sale for the Drew Holcombe concert, which starts Sunday at 8 p.m. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. For more details and other ways to support both the Alabama Theatre and the Lyric, click here.

