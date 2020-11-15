Alabama Theatre hosts benefit concert to stay open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The first live concert in months was held at the Alabama Theatre on Sunday evening.

The concert was a benefit event, with all proceeds going towards the Alabama Theatre and the Lyric Theatre.

The Alabama Theatre has canceled over 100 events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although one concert won’t make up for all the money lost, it will help cover operating expenses for the historic venue.

The theatre has been open since 1927, and without fundraising, it could become history.

“Because of the pandemic, we’ve really had to shift into survival mode with fundraising,” Cindy Mullins, the venue organizer, said. “The fundraising is paying our bills right now.”

90% of Alabama Theatre’s budget is funded by hosting events. By the end of 2020, the theatre will have lost more than $2.5 million.

“We’re really hopeful this is going to encourage people to come out to more events once they see how safe we’re able to keep them,” Mullins said.

The theatre implemented social distancing between parties, with a reduced capacity. Sanitization stations were set up at the entryway.

This was the first time the theatre hosted a benefit concert. All proceeds go to the Alabama Theatre and the Lyric Theatre. Their fundraising goal is $500,000.

To learn more about the theatre, or to donate, click here.