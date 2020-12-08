Alabama Theatre cancels annual holiday film series amid worsening coronavirus case numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Theatre has canceled its annual Holiday Film Series after a week as guests took off masks and the number of coronavirus cases in Alabama.

The Alabama Theatre has been fighting an uphill battle to fundraise this year. In response to the rising COVID-19 cases in Alabama, they’ve decided to cancel their most successful fundraising event of the year: they’re holiday film series.

“We’re disappointed,” Venue Director Cindy Mullins said. “But this is just the latest in a list of events that are going to barely cover costs because of COVID regulations.”

During their first screenings that kicked off with Christmas Vacation on Dec. 1, Mullins said they noticed many attendees took their masks off.

“We understand that you’re tired of carrying a mask around and wear it,” Mullins said. “But if we can’t all follow these rules, it’ll be even longer before we can open up like normal. We hope that we’re able to open and have guests in here that we’ll have more success with that.”

If you purchased tickets for any of the screenings, Mullins said customers should expect to be refunded within 30 days directly from Ticketmaster.

To donate and support the theatre, you can visit their GoFundMe page here.