Tagovailoa injured, Alabama beats Tennessee 35-13

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide took on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Third Saturday in October. The Crimson Tide faithful were able to breat out the celebratory cigars for the 13th straight time.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Volunteers 35-13 Saturday night.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken out of the game during the second quarter after suffering an apparent ankle injury. He has not returned.

The play of the game was a 4th down stop by the Crimson Tide defense at the goal line that turned into a forced fumble and ultimately a 100-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Trevon Diggs.

Running back Najee Harris did rush for two touchdowns in the first half.

Alabama will receive the second-half kickoff.

The Tide are now 7-0 (4-0 in the SEC) and the Volunteers leave Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2-5 (1-3 in the SEC).

Alabama was a heavy favorite in this game with a line of -34.5.

SABAN TAKES THE PODIUM: Alabama head coach Nick Saban addresses the media following the Crimson Tide's 35-13 win over Tennessee. DETAILS: https://bit.ly/2P0MflS

Posted by CBS 42 on Saturday, October 19, 2019

The Crimson Tide will take on Arkansas next Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Tennessee Volunteers will host the South Carolina Gamecocks next week.

