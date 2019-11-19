Alabama super-fan dies after writing Tua a ‘Get Well Soon’ card

MOULTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Faith, family, and the Alabama Crimson Tide — that’s all that mattered to Genice Ballew.

The Alabama super-fan’s family says Ballew lived a simple, happy life.

Sometime between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon, Ballew was working on sending a “Get Well Soon” card to the Crimson Tide’s recently-injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

If you knew my sister in love Genice Ballewyou knew her love for Alabama football. Today after numerous calls and her… Posted by Bernice Givens on Monday, November 18, 2019

Ballew’s sister-in-law, Bernice Givens, says she found the card Monday, moments after discovering Ballew passed away.

“Of course she would be known for, for the last thing on her mind before she passed, to be Alabama Football,” says Givens.

Ballew’s home is decorated in crimson, white, and hounds tooth. The walls have signed photos from former coaches and quarterbacks.

A red cup with a white “A”, a stuffed elephant, and an Alabama watch sit on the table next to Ballew’s favorite chair.

Alabama slippers are on the floor in front of the chair.

Givens discovered what Ballew was likely doing in her final moments on the other side table. She had jotted down the address provided to Alabama fans who wanted to mail well-wishes to the football star. Underneath the sheet of paper with the address, Givens uncovered the card.

“When we heard he [Tua] had gotten hurt this weekend, she was just brokenhearted, like it was one of her children,” says Givens.

Tagovailoa saw Givens’ post and shared it in his Instagram story.

“If she was here today, she would be so excited that Tua acknowledged her death,” says Givens.

She says both were huge Alabama fans.

“Maybe they are talking to Bear Bryant today, who knows?”

