Alabama student receives virtual high fives while in ICU

ASHFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — One eighth grader from Ashford is in isolation at Children’s Hospital of Alabama.

Out of fear he may be exposed to COVID-19, he can’t have any visitors so his friends and family are showing their support in a very creative way. They are sending him virtual high fives with three w’s written on their hand to show William Melton they’re thinking of him. The three W’s means “Wishing William Well.”

Melton is in the hospital battling Duchene muscular dystrophy, which doctors diagnosed him with it when he was 4 years old.

One of Melton’s classmates says everyone misses him.

“We all miss him a lot, hoping he feels better,” Taylor Berry. “He shows a lot of courage and inspiration to other people.”

Melton has received pictures from New Zealand. His mom says the support from all of his friends back at school was the perfect prescription for William’s spirit.

