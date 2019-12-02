1  of  2
Alabama State Trooper going viral for good deed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– A Birmingham woman was on her way home from Gulf Shores when she experienced a blowout.

Haley Stewart shared on Facebook Sunday, that while she was waiting on AAA to arrive, an Alabama State Trooper pulled over to help.

With all the negative in the world, we need a little positive. I was headed home from Gulf Shores and my tire blew out….

Posted by Haley Noelle Stewart on Sunday, December 1, 2019

“When he realized the towing company was an hour and 45 minutes away, he offered to change the tire himself,” Stewart’s post reads.

Stewart says his kindness didn’t stop there, and he followed her to a nearby gas station to air up her spare tire.

She decided to post about the gesture saying, “He could have easily pulled off and gone along with his day, but instead he stopped to help someone who was in need.”

