Alabama State Parks honored in Tripadvisor’s 2020 Traveler’s Choice Awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Eleven state parks and nine other attractions in Alabama were honored by TripAdvisor in the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards.
These awards, formally known as Certificate of Excellence winners, recognize businesses that earn consistently great user reviews.
Alabama State Parks and amenities honored:
- Cathedral Caverns State Park
- Cheaha State Park
- Chewacla State Park
- DeSoto State Park
- Gulf State Park
- Joe Wheeler State Park
- Lake Guntersville State Park
- Meaher State Park
- Monte Sano State Park
- Oak Mountain State Park
- Rickwood Caverns State Park
Alabama attractions honored:
- DeSoto Falls
- Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge
- Gulf State Park Campground
- Gulf State Park Fishing Pier
- The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton hotel
- Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail (Gulf State Park)
- Foodcraft (Gulf State Park Lodge)
- Ike’s Beach Service (concessionaire in Gulf State Park)
- 5 Rivers – Alabama’s Delta Resource Center (adjacent to Meaher State Park)
Travelers’ Choice winners rank among the top 10 percent of businesses on Tripadvisor.
LATEST POSTS
- Parents of children with special needs weigh risk of COVID-19, lapse in structure during pandemic
- ‘It’s like a second death’: Colorado mother says hospital cremated baby’s remains without permission
- Family of Alabama woman calls recovery from COVID-19 ‘a miracle’
- Pres. Trump to review federal funding in ‘anarchist’ cities
- San Francisco salon owner says Pelosi should apologize – stylist tells different story