Alabama State Parks honored in Tripadvisor’s 2020 Traveler’s Choice Awards

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by Alabama State Parks)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Eleven state parks and nine other attractions in Alabama were honored by TripAdvisor in the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

These awards, formally known as Certificate of Excellence winners, recognize businesses that earn consistently great user reviews. 

Alabama State Parks and amenities honored:

  • Cathedral Caverns State Park
  • Cheaha State Park
  • Chewacla State Park
  • DeSoto State Park
  • Gulf State Park
  • Joe Wheeler State Park
  • Lake Guntersville State Park
  • Meaher State Park
  • Monte Sano State Park
  • Oak Mountain State Park
  • Rickwood Caverns State Park

Alabama attractions honored:

  • DeSoto Falls
  • Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge
  • Gulf State Park Campground
  • Gulf State Park Fishing Pier
  • The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton hotel
  • Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail (Gulf State Park)
  • Foodcraft (Gulf State Park Lodge)
  • Ike’s Beach Service (concessionaire in Gulf State Park)
  • 5 Rivers – Alabama’s Delta Resource Center (adjacent to Meaher State Park)

 Travelers’ Choice winners rank among the top 10 percent of businesses on Tripadvisor.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page