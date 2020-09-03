Alabama State Parks honored in Tripadvisor’s 2020 Traveler’s Choice Awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Eleven state parks and nine other attractions in Alabama were honored by TripAdvisor in the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

These awards, formally known as Certificate of Excellence winners, recognize businesses that earn consistently great user reviews.

Alabama State Parks and amenities honored:

Cathedral Caverns State Park

Cheaha State Park

Chewacla State Park

DeSoto State Park

Gulf State Park

Joe Wheeler State Park

Lake Guntersville State Park

Meaher State Park

Monte Sano State Park

Oak Mountain State Park

Rickwood Caverns State Park

Alabama attractions honored:

DeSoto Falls

Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge

Gulf State Park Campground

Gulf State Park Fishing Pier

The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton hotel

Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail (Gulf State Park)

Foodcraft (Gulf State Park Lodge)

Ike’s Beach Service (concessionaire in Gulf State Park)

5 Rivers – Alabama’s Delta Resource Center (adjacent to Meaher State Park)

Travelers’ Choice winners rank among the top 10 percent of businesses on Tripadvisor.

