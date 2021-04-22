Alabama State Nurses Association seeking grant to help with vaccinating minorities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama State Nurses Association (ASNA) is working on getting a grant that could help provide minorities with greater access to COVID-19 vaccines, according to Lindsey Harris, the organization’s president.

Harris said some people in minority communities have a lack of confidence in the vaccine, and she hopes the grant would help health leaders address that.

“Many people have questions that have not been answered,” Harris said. “They’re hearing different things from different social media platforms and friends and family. But we want them to have true, educated answers to their questions about the vaccines.”

That’s why ASNA is working with several other groups across the state to seek the grant through the Alabama Department of Public Health. Harris said it would give the groups opportunities for education and outreach about the vaccine in minority communities. They could also take vaccines directly to the communities.

“We plan to go answer any questions anybody may have about the vaccine and just get the vaccine in the area, so that if they see their peers or anyone to receive it, it might improve their confidence, as well,” Harris said.