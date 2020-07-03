Alabama State Games will go on in south Alabama, despite COVID-19

The Alabama State Games are scheduled to take place July 31-Aug. 2 at five Alabama sites, despite the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers said Friday that they prioritize the health of participants and would observe all state and local health guidelines during events.

This year’s competition venues are in Dothan, Ozark, Enterprise, Daleville, and Fort Rucker.

Among the precautions were asking everyone entering a sporting venue to wear a mask, maintaining social distancing, and frequently using hand sanitizer. Equipment also will be sanitized as often as the nature of the sport being played allows, they said.

Participants also will have to sign a form stating they have no COVID-19 symptoms and have not had close contact with anyone who has had the disease in the last 30 days.

In the event has to be canceled due to COVID-19, registration fees will be refunded, officials said.

The opening ceremony details have not been announced. Details about the games and registration can be found on the Alabama State Games website.

