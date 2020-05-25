BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – The Woods family lends a helping hand as Alabama Splash Adventure prepares to reopen.

“We used to come up here a lot of times when we were younger, so its cool getting to bring her up here to the same place we were at.” said Harrison Woods, Local Resident

Woods says he and his family cannot wait until the park as well as other entertainment venues can resume normal activity again.

“Its been different and it is nice things are starting to open back up and going back to normal a little bit.” said Harrison Woods, Local Resident

The Jefferson County Health Department says these venues must remain closed until at least June 6th. But in the meantime staff have been hard at work.

“Separating out all of our tables around the entire park making sure they are at least 6 feet away from each other and we’ve been having these handy dandy tape measures everywhere.” said Michael Schwitea, General Manager, Alabama Splash Adventure

They have also been testing their water to make sure guests will be as safe as possible.

“We can test our water every hour every single day even when we are not open we actually got people here today testing the water to make sure everything is safe.” said Michael Schwitea, General Manager Splash Adventure

Staff have also made changes to the park’s setup.

“We separated one of those restaurants far away from the main location to make it easier for guests to have food without having to be around a lot of people.”said Michael Schwitea, General Manager, Alabama Splash Adventure