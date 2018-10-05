Alabama Splash Adventure hosts 1st Annual Fall Festival

The following CBS 42 Living Local Feature Segment is sponsored by Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – After the most successful summer season ever at Alabama Splash Adventure, Dan Koch and his team are continuing the fun this October with Alabama Splash Adventure’s 1st Annual Fall Festival!

The park is open each Saturday and Sunday in October from 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Use your 2018 and 2019 season passes that are valid for admission every day. The waterpark section is closed, however, all ‘dry ride’ amusement attractions are open.

“The party is not ending,” Koch said. “The guests have been asking us to (put on a fall festival) and we broke down and we did it right. We’ve got pumpkins, hayrides, a haybale maze.. we’ve added about a dozen things.”

Each weekend in October is unique.

October 6th & 7th: Car Show

October 13th & 14th: Arts and Crafts Fair

October 20th & 21st: Pirates High Dive Show

October 27th & 28th: Pirates High Dive Show

Koch encourages kids to come dressed in costume.



“Tickets are really inexpensive. We reduced the daily price by 1/3. It’s $19.95 without a discount or you can buy online and get a discount. It’s a great value,” said Koch.



To plan your weekend this October, visit http://www.alabamasplash.com/fall-festival/.