Alabama soldier journeys to another state to help motherless children for Christmas

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark reserve soldier is shining her light this holiday season.
Jalesa McRae had been searching for a family to help this year when she found out about Sherika Baker, a mother who died on Halloween and left behind five children.
That’s when McRae decided to travel all the way to South Carolina— eight hours away—to give Baker’s kids a merry Christmas.
McRae hopes to be an inspiration for people to do a good deed.
“I want to encourage everybody to help somebody,” she said. “We will touch millions, one person at a time. If I help somebody today, you help somebody tomorrow.”
McRae said this is a time to celebrate god and appreciate him.
She said coming together will make the world a better place.
