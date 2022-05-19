TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama softball earned the No. 6 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will host the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Tide will be joined by Stanford, Murray State and Chattanooga.

Regional action will begin Friday, May 20 at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide (41-11) will face Chattanooga (29-25) at 3 p.m. Stanford and Murray State will be the following game at 5:30 p.m.

Bama has made the NCAA Tournament every season since 1999 and will host regionals for the 19th time, including an active streak of 17-straight years.

Last week in the SEC Tournament, Alabama was defeated in its opening-round against Missouri, 3-0. The loss was the first opening-round loss at the SEC Tournament since 1999.

The tournament comes just days after Murray State softball players were involved in a bus accident on the way to Tuscaloosa. Only three team members suffered injuries, which were non life-threatening.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will face the winner of the Knoxville Regional, which includes No. 11 Tennessee, Ohio State, Oregon State and Campbell.