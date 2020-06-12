Alabama Sees Largest Spike in Single Day Covid-19 Cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – On Wednesday, Alabama recorded the largest number of spike in coronavirus cases in one single day.

“We had over 800 new cases that were determined as of yesterday and overnight that was the number that was recorded this morning.”said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer

State Health officer Dr. Harris says many of these cases are not linked to Covid-19 cases that are known to health professionals and this is cause for concern.

“Right now here in Montgomery County though for example is we don’t really have an obvious explanation for that we know. About 3 weeks ago was a holiday weekend and we know health orders had become less stringent .We know a lot of people got out and did things I think right now we are seeing the effects of that.”said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer

Increase in testing is what many say may be causing the rise in Covid-19 numbers, however professionals say that isn’t the case.

“In the past 3 weeks or so the percent of testing positive has actually gone up, so we know that there is just more people out there with disease.”said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer

Locally, The Jefferson County Health Department says their ability to offer testing has continued to increase.

“If someone needs to get testing its not due to a limitation and the amount of supplies. Our partners are telling us they can do even more testing than they are currently doing.” said Dr. David Hicks, Jefferson County Health Department

Dr. Hicks adds Legion Field is one of several partners administering Covid-19 tests and he says their services can go beyond testing for that particular illness.

“We have something called a full respiratory panel, so they are checking for other viral infections that you can actually have. So if any of those conditions come up positive they can tell you over the phone and they can call in prescriptions for you.” said Dr. David Hicks, Jefferson County Health Department

Dr. Hicks adds longterm the Health Department will be in need of more PPE to continue offering their broad range of services to the community.