Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill talks about mail-in voting, Senate runoff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s secretary of state is echoing President Donald Trump’s statements on why mail-in voting should not be used en masse for the election.

This week, Twitter went as far as to flag some of Trump’s tweets about mail-in voting and voter fraud, but John Merrill agrees with the president’s position on mail-in voting.

Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump, WE WILL NOT have direct mail in voting in Alabama! We have provided an excuse provision for anyone that wants to vote absentee and our polling sites will be open for anyone that wants to vote in person! Keep working hard to Make America Great Again! https://t.co/SwR5Mk6fi8 — John Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) May 24, 2020

During an interview with CBS 42’s Art Franklin Wednesday, Merrill said that while absentee voting has been proven as a safe and secure process to vote, mail-in voting lends too many opportunities for fraud to occur.

“One of the things that has been recently introduced in the last few years around the nation is direct mail-in voting and the major difference is in direct mail-in voting, the voters in a state receive a ballot mailed to their home and that is just a open door for criminals and that that wish to do well to steal someone’s ballot and mark it the way they like to instead of the way the voter would intend and we will not be having that in the state of Alabama,” Merrill said.

Alabama’s Senate runoff between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville will square off on July 14.

