Alabama schools still need to spend large portion of coronavirus relief money by Dec. 30

The clock is ticking for Alabama’s K-12 schools to spend $170 million in money granted through the coronavirus relief fund.
To date, schools have spent around $26 million of that money, which must be spent by Dec. 30 or it goes back to the federal government.
The money for schools is part of the $1.8 billion in coronavirus relief Alabama received from a package Congress approved in March.
In July, Gov. Kay Ivey sent $170 million to the Alabama State Department of Education. Specifically, $100 million was sent to remote learning and devices for students and $70 million was allocated for health-related expenditures.
