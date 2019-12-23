Alabama school system prepares to sue over 3M contamination

by: The Associated Press

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) An Alabama school system is taking the first step to sue 3M Co. over a closed landfill that’s on school system property.

News outlets report that Decatur’s school system has filed notice saying it plans to sue over industrial toxins leaking from the one-time landfill that’s beneath the former Brookhaven Middle School.

The system says chemicals are leaking into a creek, groundwater and the Tennessee River.

The company says wastes were disposed of properly based on laws at the time the landfill was operating.

The Minnesota-based company agreed to pay millions in a lawsuit over contamination in the area earlier this year.

