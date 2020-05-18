Alabama school districts taking varied approaches on graduation ceremonies

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — In light of COVID-19, some Alabama school districts are preparing for in-person graduation ceremonies, while others hold private gatherings for family members.

The decision was left to each individual school district.

In Homewood, high school seniors are able to participate in a private ceremony for family members this week.

It meant a lot for Joshua Hynds.

“I honestly didn’t think I would get this moment and to walk across the stage and be able to be with all of my teachers and to graduate like this, I think it is something really special for me,” said Hynds.

Despite a mostly empty auditorium, Hynds was able to give his speech, which was also recorded.

“I am honored to speak to you today. This is certainly not how I imagined giving this speech,” Hynds said.

The moment was special for his family members, who also attended the small ceremony. Each student was allotted approximately 10 minutes.

“They had different stations set up along the way to take fun photos, they had a fun poster for kids to sign,” Emily Hynds said. “I was really grateful with the way that Homewood decided to do this. I didn’t spend the day worrying about getting infected or infecting others.”

The remaining downside for some families is that other loved ones were not able to attend.

“I wish our families could be with us, but they are in spirit and heart,” said Joshua’s father, Keith Hynds.

After spending the last several months in senior solitude, Joshua Hynds was glad to share the moment with his parents and sister Monday.

“I think I’ll probably just remember most, being with my family getting this special moment.”

While Homewood City Schools only opted to hold private ceremonies, seniors at Vestavia Hills High School were given a choice.

Graduates were told they were able to participate in a private ceremony later this week or attend a larger graduation Tuesday at the football stadium.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Graduates are limited to only two tickets per family to ensure the event does not exceed capacity.

Principal Tyler Burgess cautioned that social distancing will be enforced.

“Groups of the same family must be 6 feet from another family and graduates must be 6 feet from other graduates. We also are encouraged to ask everyone to wear masks,” said Burgess.

Families do not have to attend a ceremony if they are uncomfortable.

In the event of bad weather Tuesday, a make-up ceremony will be held Wednesday at Vestavia Hills High School’s football stadium.

