Alabama school board member apologizes for comment on Gov. Ivey’s weight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — “She is gaining weight,” Dr. Wayne Reynolds commented on Facebook.

“She” is Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

Reynolds, who represents District 8 on the State Board of Education, made the comment on AL.com’s live stream of the governor’s news conference Wednesday announcing an extension of the state’s mask mandate.

WKRG News 5 reached out to Reynolds for comment. He apologized and said he meant the comment as a positive remark on Ivey’s recovery from cancer treatment.

Here’s his full statement.

“I want to personally apologize to Gov Ivey for my earlier comment. I in no way intended it to be derogatory. My original intention was to comment that she looks healthy after recovering from her cancer treatment and am glad to see her doing well. As a cancer survivor myself, I am acutely aware of the toll cancer treatment can take on your body, so thriving after cancer treatment is a good thing. Unfortunately my post did not convey this message. I therefore sincerely apologize.” Wayne Reynolds, Ed.D

Alabama State Board of Education, District 8

WKRG News 5 also reached out to the Office of Governor Kay Ivey.

“A lady never discusses her age or her figure – a true gentleman doesn’t either,” Gov. Ivey said in response to what Reynolds said in the Facebook comment.

Reynolds won the District 8 seat in 2018 and represents a northern region of the state that includes the Huntsville area.

