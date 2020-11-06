Alabama running back Trey Sanders injured in car accident

Alabama running back Trey Sanders (26) cheers the crowd against LSU during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe native and Alabama running back Trey Sanders was injured in a car accident in Clarksville Friday, sources tell News 13.

Sources say Sanders was in the car with his brother, Umstead, when someone hit them at the intersection of Demont Road and Highway 20 at around noon Friday.

#BREAKING Statement from Nick Saban on RB Trey Sanders who was in a car accident this morning, per @UA_Athletics pic.twitter.com/I1tTSiTce2 — Joey Rogers (@JHenryRogers) November 6, 2020

Sanders had to be life-flighted to Bay Medical with non life-threatening injuries.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement saying “Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threatening injuries. We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information.”

The redshirt freshman suffered a season-ending foot injury in 2019, but had some playing time this year. He registered his first carry carries with the team against Missouri, rushing nine times with one reception.

Against Tennessee, he carried seven times for 39 yards.

We are still trying to confirm the extent of those injuries and will have more as this story develops.

