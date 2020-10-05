Alabama resumes indoor nursing home visitation, officials urge caution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Since March, nursing home visits have not involved hugs, kisses or close contact. But for the first time since then, nursing homes are allowing in-person visits with masks, social distancing and more.

In partnership with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Alabama Nursing Home Association, Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris amended the statewide order on September 30.

A screenshot of the state order’s first page.

The amended state order specifies nursing homes and senior living facilities will again allow both indoor and outdoor visitation.

In fact, CMS is encouraging those who can to visit outside.

“Outdoor visitation is still preferable to indoor visits and outdoor visits should be held whenever practicable,” a statement from CMS read.

The plan comes with a variety of limitations and health requirements. An example? Visitors will need to schedule an appointment to stop by.

A spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Home Association John Matson suggested the way to make progress toward full reopening is working as a team.

“There are safety protocols that the visitor must do and the nursing home must do,” Matson said. “It is a partnership between the person coming to visit and the nursing home to make this successful.”

In fact, according to the amendment, the only way for nursing and senior living homes to offer visiting hours is if their respective county keeps its COVID-19 infection rate under 10%.

“It’s not to be taken lightly,” Matson urged. I want to state for everyone to know – when nursing homes do these limited indoor visits, there are a lot of safety protocols that must be met.”

In addition, visitation will be halted if a nursing facility confirms a new internal case within the previous 14 days.

Matson suggested the public’s actions will affect the way nursing homes operate.

“The nursing home can do everything correctly, the visitor can be doing everything correctly, but because the county positivity rate is 10% or greater, the nursing home can’t allow indoor visits,” he said. “Continue to social distance, wear your masks, do all these things so the county positivity rate continues to go lower.”

Nursing homes across Alabama have slightly different operations, with some requiring COVID-19 testing on-site or proof of a negative test from within the previous days.

“CMS says that it wouldn’t require, it strongly encourages nursing homes to consider testing visitors or requiring visitors to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past two or three days before they come for a visit,” Matson said.

Matson said ANHA worked with CMA and the state government to create the amendment, citing residents’ need to see family.

But he said all parties involved in decision making are working with a common goal in mind: to prevent COVID-19 from entering nursing homes.

“We have come too far,” Matson said. “We have made too much progress on COVID-19 to allow it to easily come back into our buildings.”

Before visiting a loved one at their home, be sure to review Matson and ANHA’s reopening plan and their Do and Don’t list below:

Nursing Home Visitor Do’s and Don’ts

Do:

Do schedule an appointment to visit with your loved one

Do use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before, during and after your visit

Do wear a mask covering your mouth and nose during your entire visit in the facility

Do maintain social distance of at least six feet from staff and residents

Do keep out of areas that are not designated for visitation

Don’t

Don’t leave the designated visitation area

Don’t come to the facility without an appointment

Don’t come to the facility if you have any symptoms – coughing, sore throat, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell – even if you attribute these symptoms to some other cause (allergies or cold).

