Alabama residents welcome back the return of SEC Football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)— Saturday marked the return of SEC Football and this year is extra special for many fans and college athletes unsure what the season would look like due to the ongoing pandemic.

Despite the changes, many fans have continued the football tradition of cheering on teams at their local sports bar.

“It’s good to be back to a normal Saturday and football is the best way,” Jennifer Bedgood, local resident, said.

“SEC is like a religion,” Saxton Haltom, Alabama visitor, said.

“I just wanted to come out I’m so glad I could see some sports on tv,” Corey Northington, local resident, said.

Both on Tap Sports Café and Hooters staff say seeing an influx of customers on game day while COVID-19 is still ongoing showcases strong support from the community. For these businesses, they say the return of football is critical to their sales this time of year.

“We’ve been waiting and waiting for is SEC going to happen and if we are coming back, so it’s just great to see everybody come out here,” Taylor Moshgelan, Manager Tap Sports Café, said.

“It’s starting to pick up a little bit which I’m starting to love,” Cortez Warren, Manager Hooters, said. “The SEC teams has people from Florida, Missouri, down here watching it with us,”

Customers say it’s nothing like watching the games in a room filled with fellow football fans and say with the uncertainty of the game this year, this season is something they’ll never forget.

“ Whenever you have all the tv’s around and you can watch every game and prep up for the big one Roll Tide Alabama,” Bedgood said.

“Love the big screens, the atmosphere, and love coming to see all the Alabama games I can,” Northington said.

“The football games have been great and we are all pulling for each other even though we aren’t on the same team,” Haltom said.

