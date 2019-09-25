Alabama residents react to impeachment inquiry sought against Trump

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in Alabama are reacting to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

A political science professor at the University of Alabama believes the process will be lengthy after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement Tuesday.

“If she wanted to fast track it, it would go to the house judiciary committee. If she wanted to moderately fast track it, it would go to the rules committee, by letting it play out in each of the committees I think she is dictating the speed at which it is going to happen, and I think it is going to happen slowly,” said Allen Linken, assistant political science professor at the University of Alabama.

Linken explained that the inquiry allows Congress to investigate.

“The House gets to vote on whether to send articles of impeachment over, but just because the house votes, doesn’t mean the president is impeached. So President Clinton had articles sent over, President Nixon had articles sent over, just because the house votes on it doesn’t mean it happens. The real power to try is the power of the Senate,” he said.

As it stands, Linken is not sure Pelosi has the votes needed to send articles of impeachment to the Senate.

A two-thirds majority vote by the Senate would allow for the removal of the president. However, Linken noted it has never happened before.

“Only when the Senate impeaches can a person be removed from office, so just because the articles are filed, just because you are accused of something doesn’t mean you did it. So that’s why President Clinton didn’t leave office, because he was never impeached,” he said.

In Alabama, a majority of voters supported Trump in the presidential election. Several neighbors in Tuscaloosa told CBS 42 they support getting answers through the process.

“In any country, I think it’s important to keep eyes on who is ruling, who is the president, who makes the laws, and this gives congress the powers to begin an in depth investigation and I think everyone wants to clear things up and know what’s been going on,” said Pierce Stegman, a graduate student at UA.

“I don’t just want to form a bad opinion about him, but I think that it is fair, I think it is legal and I think they are going about it the right way,” said Angela Dooley, a Tuscaloosa resident.

