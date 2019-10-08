Alabama Republican Party and National Committee call for Sen. Doug Jones to take stance on impeachment inquiry

BIRMINGHAM, AL – (WIAT) Alabama Republican Party Chairman, Tery Lathan, and the Republican National Committee are calling for Democrat Senator Doug jones to take a stance on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Chairman Lathan is a strong supporter of the President and his agenda which Lathan says continues to lift Alabamians to new heights.



The Republican National Committee also debuted a new website, StoptheMadness.gop, which will operate as a one-stop clearinghouse to defend the President – including opportunities for people to sign up as a volunteer, details on how to show up to counter-protest and more.



WATCH: Alabama Republican Party Calls out Senator Doug Jones

Alabama Republican Party calls out Sen. Doug Jones CALLING FOR A STANCE: The Alabama Republican Party and the Republican National Committee host a press conference calling for Democrat Senator Doug Jones to take a stance on the impeachment inquiry. Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Senator Doug Jones issues a statement regarding the RNC press conference

This is not a time for partisan rhetoric or political stunts. If this matter was not so serious, the characterization made by the Alabama Republican Party leadership would be a laughable attempt to pack as many hyper-partisan cliches as possible into a sound bite. They clearly do not want a Senator who will follow his or her oath to defend the Constitution. As a U.S. Senator, it is my obligation to weigh all the facts fairly before making a decision, and we don’t have all the facts yet. What I have seen so far raises legitimate concern for our national security and there appears to be evidence of abuse of power. I hope for the sake of our country that we can find the truth together.



