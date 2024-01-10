HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville reality star was arrested and released on Tuesday related to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Martell Holt, a reality TV star on the show “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” was booked into the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), around 4 p.m. and released near 7 p.m.

On the MCSO inmate booking website, Holt’s charges are listed as 3rd degree domestic violence and harassing communications.

Holt has since been released.

“Love and Marriage: Huntsville” first aired in January of 2019.