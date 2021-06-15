Alabama ranked 46th in ‘Best States for Caregivers,’ but who ranked first?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Business.org released their 2021 rankings for the best states for caregivers last week, placing Alabama 46th in the country.

To compile the list, business.org compared the average salary of caregivers with the overall average salary in each state, defining caregivers as those in home health roles and personal care positions.

The mean salary of Alabamians comes in at $46,840 annually while caregivers only rake in $20,960, demonstrating a discrepancy of 55.3%.

While such a large gap may be surprising, the number one state, North Dakota, has a gap of 35.1%, and approximately half of all ranked states had a discrepancy of 50% or more.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 3 million caregivers work in the U.S., but despite the public health crisis their pay has not drastically increased.