Alabama Public Health plans ‘Digital Day of Action’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has announced a “Digital Day of Action” on Friday to increase confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine among Alabamians.

The online day-of-action features a social media toolkit with resources that can be shared to “help reach people who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine or who may be waiting to get vaccinated.”

“Finding a vaccine is easy and accessible, and that is an important message to share,” ADPH wrote in a news release.

Last month, Governor Kay Ivey spoke out in favor of COVID-19 vaccinations as worries mounted that vaccine hesitancy threatened to slow down efforts to reach herd immunity in Alabama. At the time, numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Alabama as “dead last” in the country for vaccinations.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all citizens over the age of 12 in the State of Alabama.

As of Thursday, May 20, ADPH reported almost 3,000,000 vaccine doses administered in the State of Alabama. 1,364 Alabama healthcare providers are currently enrolled in the vaccine distribution program.