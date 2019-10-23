WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power has agreed to pay more than $222,000 over a March chemical spill in the Black Warrior River that killed an estimated 500 fish.
The fish kill occurred after 700 gallons of flame retardant spilled into Baker Creek near its coal-fired plant in Parrish.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management issued a civil penalty of $50,000 for the spill. This will go on top of the more than $172,000 Alabama Power has agreed to pay to restock the river.
You can read the full statement from ADEM regarding the penalties by clicking here.
You can also make a comment on the order from ADEM or request a hearing within the next 30 days by clicking here.
LATEST POSTS
- Community remembers Northside assistant football coach who died in car crash
- Community attends funeral of veteran with no family
- Alabama Power to pay $222K over Black Warrior River fish kill
- First Lady meets with Congress members on drug policy
- Lawmakers: Gun control, USMCA have taken back seat to impeachment inquiry