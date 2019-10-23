Alabama Power to pay $222K over Black Warrior River fish kill

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power has agreed to pay more than $222,000 over a March chemical spill in the Black Warrior River that killed an estimated 500 fish.

The fish kill occurred after 700 gallons of flame retardant spilled into Baker Creek near its coal-fired plant in Parrish.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management issued a civil penalty of $50,000 for the spill. This will go on top of the more than $172,000 Alabama Power has agreed to pay to restock the river.

Hundreds of dead fish found after Alabama Power chemical spill CHEMICAL SPILL: Hundreds of dead fish were found last week near Alabama Power's coal-fired plant in Parrish after the company spilled 700 gallons of flame retardant into Baker Creek. In 2016 when a similar fish kill happened in the area, no one was held responsible.Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42's FULL REPORT >> https://bit.ly/2K9HS7f Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, April 5, 2019

You can read the full statement from ADEM regarding the penalties by clicking here.

You can also make a comment on the order from ADEM or request a hearing within the next 30 days by clicking here.

