BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More than one-third of the United States is under excessive heat warnings and advisories, and those high temperatures are having a major effect on utilities in many areas.

Places like Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and even parts of England are feeling extreme heat, sometimes so extreme that it’s leaving some in the dark.

CBS 42 learned many power outages in Texas are due to hot temperatures stressing the power grids. In February 2021, freezing temperatures caused the grid to fail.

Alabama Power officials say people in Alabama should not be concerned, adding that solar, wind, coal, and hydro resources make the state grid reliable.

Alabama Power is also partnering with neighboring regions to help prevent blackouts and outages.

“We don’t expect to experience any outages at Alabama Power, and we haven’t experienced any to this point due to an increase in demand,” Alabama Power Spokesperson Anthony Cook said.

Cook said there are ways you can reduce your power during the summer, such as setting your thermostat to your desired temperature and leaving it there to conserve energy throughout the summer.

Cook also recommends do household chores like laundry during the coolest part of the day.

“Even if you could air dry your clothes, hang them and dry them,” he said. “Instead of using your dryer, it will preserve the appliance longer and conserve energy.”

