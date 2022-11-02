BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting next month, Alabama Power customers will see an average $10 increase on their monthly bills. This comes as gas prices are up nearly two dollars more than they were in 2020.

The power company said it is looking to break even to fill a roughly $506 million void it said has been created by rising fuel costs over the past two years.

“The rate that we charge our customers for electricity, it just hasn’t kept pace with the fuel cost associated with generating electricity,” Alabama Power Communications Specialist Anthony Cook said. “There is no profit that is made by the company, this is simply the cost of providing electricity to our customers.”

Alabama Power customers tell CBS 42 they are not too crazy to pay more

“I feel robbed. I ain’t got no money. It’s already high,” customer Crystal Myricks said. “Then if you don’t pay the whole thing, they be ready to turn it off. You can’t even have a regular life, kids, how you going to do that and pay bills.”

Customer Carol Hill said there must be middle ground.

“You make a profit, we get a service,” Hill said. “Don’t make the highest profit to the consumer’s detriment.”

Other customers are simply looking to save a dime.

“When I’m out I turn it down, and when I get back at night that’s when I turn it up,” customer Emily Murray said.

There is help for those who need it. Through Project Share at the Salvation Army, you can donate a dollar extra on your power bill to help those who need assistance to pay utilities.

“It is very important to help those families that are in need as the cost continues to increase just in overall everyday living,” Salvation Army Director of Operations John Stamps said.

In the meantime, customers asking the power company to be kind.

“We need the service, thank you, but don’t hurt us,” Hill said.

On Alabama Power’s website, you have the option to monitor your power usage daily or monthly. There is an option for budget billing where you pay one cost each month regardless of how much or how little electricity you use.

You can also sign up for assistance on the power company’s website if you are in need of help. Medicaid recipients can save $14.50 on their monthly power bill. Sign up by visiting your nearest office for an application or call 1-800-257-APCO (2726).