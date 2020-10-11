Alabama Power crews headed to the Texas-Louisiana coastline for disaster relief
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power is sending crews to help with restoration in Texas after Hurricane Delta.
The Category 2 hurricane is the second strong hurricane to hit the Texas-Louisiana coastline in six weeks, bringing strong winds and severe flooding.
More than 70 Alabama Power team members from across the state, including line crews and support personnel, are traveling west Monday to support utilities in Texas. The company also released contract crews to aid in restoration.
“We’re sending our Alabama Power storm team crews to provide assistance to those impacted,” company spokesperson Danielle Kimbrough said. “Through mutual assistance, we’re able to deliver the type of service our customers know and trust to those in need following severe weather.”
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, more than 374,000 customers were without power in Texas and Louisiana, according to tracking website poweroutage.us.
During this record-setting storm season, Alabama Power crews spent 17 days away from home assisting Louisiana and Texas utilities with restoration following Hurricane Laura, which brought severe flooding and damaging winds.
