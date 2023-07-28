MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Senator Tim Melson (R-Florence) suffered a heart attack while on a trip with other lawmakers in South Korea to recruit STEM teachers, according to Senate Secretary Pat Harris.

Most recently, Melson is known for being the driver behind the legislation legalizing medical cannabis in the state.

Secretary Harris said what he knows is that Melson is in a hospital in Seoul after being taken there from another region and receiving CPR from Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur).

“They were not in Seoul when he had the heart attack,” Harris said. “Senator Orr provided CPR to him. They got him in condition enough to be transported to a hospital.”

Melson’s daughter posted on Facebook saying he suffered cardiac arrest, and that she was en route to South Korea. She’s asking that people keep her dad in their prayers.

Since then, there’s been an outpouring of support online.

Sen. Keith Kelley (R-Anniston) posted on social media asking for prayers, and so did Congressman Robert Aderholt.

Rep. Debbie Wood (R-Valley) shared how Melson was instrumental in getting her bill, Exton’s law, passed this regular session. It aims to prevent discrimination in the organ transplant process.

She said she’s been trying to pass it for years, but it wasn’t until this session when Melson chaired the Senate Health Committee that it got through.

Wood said since Melson is an organ transplant recipient, he was crucial in getting it passed.

“He helped me with this process to work with the hospital, the nursing homes, everyone involved so we could be sure people weren’t discriminated against in our state, so for that I’m just so thankful. And that’s why I’m praying for him. He’s been a great asset to the state of Alabama,” Wood said.