Alabama plans to submit application for federal unemployment assistance program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The State of Alabama is preparing to submit its application for the Lost Wages Assistance Program. The effort was created by President Trump’s executive order following the expiration of the $600 federal unemployment benefit and no new deal with Congress.

“We’re getting ready to submit that application either today or tomorrow and then we’ll be waiting on approval,” explained Tara Hutchinson with the Alabama Department of Labor. “From what I understand, from other states, approval generally comes fairly quickly. So once we get that approval then we’ll be able to start implementing that additional benefit program.”

But the latest option differs from the president’s original proposal, which asked states to contribute $100 dollars in addition to $300 in federal money.

Alabama has chosen to take a different route.

“The option that Alabama chose is to provide the $300 a week, which is funded by the federal government through FEMA funds. The state’s match is being counted as our existing underlying unemployment payment,” Hutchinson added.

The state benefit is between $100 and $275 each week alone, meaning the amount will max out at $575. However, no one knows when the FEMA money will run out, but ADOL implied it won’t last long.

“We have been issued guidance that indicates that all states should be able to receive at least three weeks worth of benefits. With each week after that being applied for on a week to week basis,” Hutchinson said. “However, it’s really all dependent on how long the funds are available. Once those funds run out they run out, there’s no other way to recoup them.”

According to ADOL, if Congress initiates another stimulus bill in the near future, it would take precedence over this program.

If the state’s application is approved, ADOL will send out payments retroactive to August 1.

