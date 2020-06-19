Alabama placed on Kansas quarantine list

(WDHN) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment placed Alabama on a list of travel locations that will require a quarantine period to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The list, updated last Wednesday, goes as follows:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Maryland
- Those who were on a cruise ship or river cruise
- Those who traveled internationally
Anyone who visits from these places, be them a Kansas resident or a traveler, would have to quarantine themselves for two weeks to ensure that they do not have COVID-19. However, those traveling for critical infrastructure are not required to do this.
“Public health, including hospitals, clinics, law enforcement, meatpacking supply, etc. need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans,” the KDHE states. “While KDHE strongly recommends these quarantine restrictions for everyone, we do recognize that services need to continue.”
The list is expected to be updated or reviewed on July 1.
