Alabama partners with company to make Bryant-Denny Stadium sensory inclusive

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has partnered with KultureCity to make Bryant-Denny Stadium sensory inclusive to all guests.
KultureCity, a nonprofit known for using their resources to revolutionize the effect change in the community for those with sensory needs. They have worked with Alabam Athletics to make the stadium certified for sensory inclusion.
Sensory bags, equipped with noise cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will be available to visitors to the stadium.
The bags can be checked out by leaving an ID and will be located at:
- Lower level (ground floor): Near the First Aid Room behind Section K
- Upper level (concourse): Near Section SS-10
- Upper level (concourse): Near Section NN-11.
Staff at Bryant-Denny have also been trained in sensory awareness training to help serve guests with sensory needs.
“Obtaining this certification is something that was very important to us,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “We want all of our fans to have the best experience possible, and we thank everyone at KultureCity for educating and equipping us with the tools needed.”
