Alabama nurse charged with murder in husband’s poisoning

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama county grand jury has indicted a former nurse accused of fatally poisoning her husband with supplies stolen from the hospital where she worked.

News outlets reported on Wednesday that Marjorie Nicole Cappello was formally charged with murder in the 2018 death of her husband, James Cappello. Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit says authorities believe Nicole Cappello gave her husband a fatal dose of insulin. Jim Cappello was reported missing before being found dead in the garage of the couple’s Huntsville home.

News outlets report Huntsville police Investigator Michael DeNoon previously testified that Jim Cappello had become suspicious his wife was abusing drugs and was preparing to divorce her.

Nicole Cappello’s attorney says he hasn’t received evidence from prosecutors yet.

If convicted, she could face life in prison.

