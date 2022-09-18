BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT)– Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral tomorrow, an Alabama native shares how the queen once awarded him for his advocacy against horse cruelty. He now vows to honor her death by continuing his work to stamp out abusive training methods on horses.

Lifelong horseman, Marty Irby, tells CBS42 that Queen Elizabeth was a long-time caregiver for horses, even saying as a child, she wanted to be one when she grew up. He says this devotion to horses is a passion they share.

Growing up in the walking horse industry, Irby developed an early passion for reducing horse cruelty- specifically soring where he says horses’ feet are coated in harmful chemicals like diesel fuel. Sharp objects are then placed into their hooves exacerbating pain.

Irby later connected with the queen’s horse trainer, Monty Roberts, and adopted his natural horsemanship training principles now called ‘Join Up.’ Soon after, Irby took his advocacy to Washington D.C.

“Best decision I ever made though was to speak about it,” Irby said. “I ended up coming to Washington D.C. in 2013 to testify in front of congress about the issue and I never left. I’m still here today.”

He says Roberts notified the queen of his work. Irby then shared his story with her through a letter. In 2020, royal mail from Windsor Castle came knocking.

“And I thought, ‘Oh my word. What is this?’ I never imagined inside it would be and award from the queen for my extraordinary efforts to help in this cruelty around the world,” Irby said.

He and the queen never met for an in-person ceremony due to COVID, but moving forward, Irby says he will continue spreading Robert’s natural principles worldwide while fighting to end horse cruelty for good.

“You know, it worked out like it did, but I will cherish her memory for the rest of my life, and I don’t know that I’ll ever have a greater honor in my life that’ll mean more than this coming from anyone on this planet today,” Irby said.

Irby is currently an executive director at Animal Wellness Action in Washington D.C. To continue the queen’s legacy of horse advocacy, Irby says they are currently working to pass the Safe Act to end horse slaughter in America and the Prevent All Soring Tactics Act.