Alabama native makes appearance on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Laverne Cox arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday, an actress who grew up in Alabama made an appearance as herself during one of HBO’s longest running and popular shows.

Laverne Cox, who grew up in Mobile and later graduated from the Alabama School of Fine Arts’ dance program in Birmingham, made an appearance as herself during an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Sunday night. During her appearance, Cox spoke with and introduced show creator Larry David during an event for a group that advocates on behalf of victims of sexual assault.

“What a dream to improvise with the living legend that is Larry David,” Cox wrote in an Instagram post leading up to the premiere of the episode. “As a huge @seinfeldtv and @curbyourenthusiasm fan I was just in awe getting to enter Larry’s world. It was a dream come true.”

Cox first came to prominence in the role of prison inmate Sophia Bursett on Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black in 2013. For her role, Cox became the first transgender actor to be nominated for an Emmy award.

Cox has also starred as Dr. Frank N Furter in the revival of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Fox and the short-lived CBS show “Doubt.”

