PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 34-year-old Loxley, Alabama man was killed in a single vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Holmes County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened at 5:40 a.m. on July 4. Troopers said the man was headed west when he traveled onto the inside shoulder and then overcorrected back onto the highway. His sedan then overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle, they added.

The crash remains under investigation.