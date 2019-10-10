Alabama man indicted in slaying of mom

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been indicted on charges of killing his mother and burning her body.

News outlets report 36-year-old Chad Brogdon of Enterprise faces charges including murder and corpse abuse in the death of 58-year-old Penny Wilson Newton of Level Plains.

Brogdon was indicted in Dale County, where he’s jailed without bond. He could enter a plea at a hearing set for Oct. 15.

Brogdon was arrested in May one day after his mother’s dismembered was found in a burned vehicle under a bridge in southeast Alabama. Court records indicate the killing happened on Mother’s Day or a couple days afterward.

An attorney representing Brogdon didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

